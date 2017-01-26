Pak community is playing a productive role in France

ISLAMABAD, Jan 26 (APP): The Pakistani community due to its

entrepreneurship skills, peace loving nature and hardworking qualities is playing an active and constructive role in the development, progress and prosperity of Montfermeil in particular and France in general.

According to a press release of the Pakistan Embassy in France, this

was stated by the Ambassador of Pakistan to France ,Moin ul Haq during his meeting with Xavier Lemoine, the Mayor of the city of Montfermeil, near Paris.

The Ambassador apprised the Mayor that over 100,000 strong Pakistan

community which largely lives in and around Paris is mostly engaged in trade, construction, services and hospitality sectors. They are law-abiding citizens and contributing their due share in the progress and prosperity of France as a peaceful community. He thanked the Mayor for his support to the Pakistani community.

The Ambassador said that Pakistan greatly values its friendly and close

relations with France. Both the countries are desirous of expanding and strengthening their bilateral relations especially in the fields of trade, investment, defence, education and culture.

Ambassador also apprised the Mayor of various initiatives conceived by

the Embassy to introduce Pakistan’s rich cultural and folk traditions, archaeological and historical treasures and scenic beauty to the people of France.

The Mayor appreciated the positive role played by Pakistani community in his city and also extended his full support to the Embassy for organizing cultural and heritage related events of Pakistan in Montfermiel.