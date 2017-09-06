Pak-Afghan foreign ministers talked over phone

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (APP): Foreign Minister, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, spoke to Afghan Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani over telephone Wednesday and discussed the mutual relationship between the two countries.

According to a statement issued by foreign office here, Khawaja Asif said Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Afghanistan and is prepared to work with the country in all fields including political, economic, trade and transit, security, and others fields for the progress and prosperity of the two countries.

He also underlined Pakistan’s support for Afghan owned and Afghan led peace process for bringing lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The two foreign ministers agreed to remain engaged for building closer

cooperation between the two countries and agreed to meet on the sidelines of UNGA in New York, later this month.