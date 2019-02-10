PAF Golf Club Isb won 1st CAS Ladies invitational Golf Championship 2019

ISLAMABAD, Feb 10 (APP):Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Golf Club Islamabad has won the 1st CAS Ladies Invitational Golf Championship 2019 held at the PAF Golf Club, here.
Begum Maliha Bhatti, wife of Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee was the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony, a press release said.
