PA passes resolution against blasphemous cartoon contest

LAHORE, Aug 19 (APP):The Punjab Assembly on Sunday adopted a unanimous resolution, strongly condemning the

sacrilegious cartoon competition, announced by Netherlands’ politician, Geert Wilders.

Moved jointly by treasury and opposition MPAs including Ammar Yasir, Musarrat Jamshed Cheema, Qamar Perviaz Chaudhry and Mian Shafi Muhammad, the resolution was tabled by treasury member Ammar Yasir. Considering the sanctity of the issue, Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi immediately

allowed the resolution by suspending the rules of business of the session, convened to elect the new chief minister of Punjab.

The rumpus by the opposition and the treasury members witnessed soon after the election of new Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar instantly subsided once the speaker announced the resolution. The resolution was moved even before the address by the opposition leader, Hamza Shehbaz.

The members on both sides of the aisle recited darood and sung praises about the finality of prophet-hood, while the house resounded with slogans expressing fidelity to the last Prophet of Allah, Hazrat Muhammad (S.A.W).

The resolution said that the Muslims have firm belief in the finality of prophet-hood and they are always ready to sacrifice even their lives for safeguarding the honour and dignity of Hazrat Muhammad (S.A.W). It said the life of Holy Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W) was a beacon of light for the humanity till the Day of Judgment.

The resolution vociferously condemned the nefarious act of Geert Wilders of hurting the religious sentiments of the Muslims across the globe. It said that the act was an attempt to put the world peace and inter-faith harmony at stake.

The resolution demanded the government and the Muslim world to sever ties with the Netherlands government and ask it to take action against the accursed politician Geert Wilders, who had put the world peace in danger through his blasphemous designs.