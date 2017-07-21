Opposition parties can’t compete Nawaz Sharif in 2018 election: Dr Tariq

ISLAMABAD, July 21 (APP): Minister of State for Capital

Administration and Development Division (CADD), Dr Tariq Fazal

Chaudhry Friday said opposition parties could not compete

Nawaz Sharif in 2018 general election.

Political parties were well aware that they could not face Nawaz

Sharif in the next election, he said while talking to a private

news channel.

The opposition parties wanted the verdict against Nawaz

Sharif to avoid defeat in the next elections, he said.

The supreme court would not give the decision on the wishes

of the political parties, he said, adding the court would

announce verdict following the constitution and law of the

country.