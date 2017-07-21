ISLAMABAD, July 21 (APP): Minister of State for Capital
Administration and Development Division (CADD), Dr Tariq Fazal
Chaudhry Friday said opposition parties could not compete
Nawaz Sharif in 2018 general election.
Political parties were well aware that they could not face Nawaz
Sharif in the next election, he said while talking to a private
news channel.
The opposition parties wanted the verdict against Nawaz
Sharif to avoid defeat in the next elections, he said.
The supreme court would not give the decision on the wishes
of the political parties, he said, adding the court would
announce verdict following the constitution and law of the
country.
Opposition parties can’t compete Nawaz Sharif in 2018 election: Dr Tariq
ISLAMABAD, July 21 (APP): Minister of State for Capital