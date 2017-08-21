Operation Khyber-4 completed, cleansing of terrorist hideouts underway: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI, Aug 21 (APP): Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR)

Director General Major Gen Asif Ghafoor Monday said Operation Khyber-4 in Rajgal Valley had been completed and now sanitization of the area was underway.

“Operation Khyber-4 was launched on July 15, and today it

has been completed. Now only cleansing of the hideouts of terrorists

is in progress,” he said this while holding a press conference here at the ISPR office.

Sharing the details, he said during the operation 52

terrorists were killed, while 31 were arrested. “Technically; this

was a well-planned and steady operation. We have been successful in minimizing their (terrorists) effectiveness,” he said.

During the operation, he said two soldiers of Pakistan Army

embraced `Shahadat’, while six were injured.

He said the security forces had recovered around 150

improvised explosive devices (IEds) during the operation adding that

a made in India weapon was also recovered.

He said Pakistan Army’s troops with support of Pakistan Air

Force took part in the operation.