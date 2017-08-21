Operation Khyber-4 completed, cleansing of terrorist hideouts underway: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI, Aug 21 (APP): Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR)
Director General Major Gen Asif Ghafoor Monday said Operation Khyber-4 in Rajgal Valley had been completed and now sanitization of the area was underway.
“Operation Khyber-4 was launched on July 15, and today it
has been completed. Now only cleansing of the hideouts of terrorists
is in progress,” he said this while holding a press conference here at the ISPR office.
Sharing the details, he said during the operation 52
terrorists were killed, while 31 were arrested. “Technically; this
was a well-planned and steady operation. We have been successful in minimizing their (terrorists) effectiveness,” he said.
During the operation, he said two soldiers of Pakistan Army
embraced `Shahadat’, while six were injured.
He said the security forces had recovered around 150
improvised explosive devices (IEds) during the operation adding that
a made in India weapon was also recovered.
He said Pakistan Army’s troops with support of Pakistan Air
Force took part in the operation.