Opening of Torkhum terminal by PM widely welcomed in KP

PESHAWAR, Sep 18 (APP):People from all walks of life including politicians, businessmen, traders and civil society here on Wednesday highly appreciated the opening of Torkham terminal for round-the-clock service inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan under Integrated Transit Trade Management System (ITTMS) and termed it a landmark step forward towards bolstering of bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Ishaq Fuad, former President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) welcomed opening of Torkham terminal by Prime Minister Imran Khan and termed it a significant and positive decision of PTI government that would give enormous boost trade and investment in Pakistan.