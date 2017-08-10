Online I-Day shopping become a trend among youngsters

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (APP): Majority of the youngsters from all over the country are buying green and white dresses for

Independence Day through online shopping to save time.

A report aired by a private news channel said, besides the

traditional sale points, various local brands and traders were

offering their merchandise, including t-shirts, readymade dresses and souvenirs, on popular online shopping platforms.

Most of the websites are offering green and white `azadi t-

shirt’ for Rs 400. A few websites have announced combo deals under which a pack of three or four t-shirts or a kurti with white tights resembling the national flag are being offered for Rs 999 to Rs 1,200, respectively.

“Technology has made shopping easy,” says Asim Shahid who has recently placed an online order for a few azadi t-shirts and a national flag for his children.

“You can buy online anything from food to cell phones, even

a house. It is a matter of a few clicks”, he added.

Asim says the online trade was rapidly transforming although

some people still prefer traditional channels for shopping.

“Online shopping platforms are introducing innovative

shopping solutions and offering great deals,” he said.

Amna Qasim a student said” as the trend of online shopping

is becoming popular among the people , i have purchased dresses for upcoming I-Day through a shopping website”.