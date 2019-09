ISLAMABAD, Sep 20 (APP):An estimated 2.8 million pregnant women and newborns — approximately one every 11 seconds — die each year worldwide, mostly from preventable causes, according to a new report on female and child mortality released jointly by two UN agencies — UNICEF and WHO.

“Around the world, birth is a joyous occasion. Yet, every 11 seconds, a birth is a family tragedy,” Henrietta Fore, UNICEF Executive Director, said in a statement.