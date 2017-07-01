Oil-tanker blaze: Samples of 125 dead bodies taken for DNA test

MULTAN, July 1 (APP): District Emergency Officer Dr Kaleemullah has

said that samples of 125 unidentified victims, who died in oil tanker blaze at Ahmedpur East, have been taken to conduct DNA test for their identification.

As many as 64 dead bodies of the tragedy, out of 189, have already been identified.

He added that samples of 126 family members of the missing persons in the tragedy have also been acquired.

He informed that 81 injured are under treatment at different hospitals

including 25 in B.V Hospital, 14 in THQ Ahmedpur East, 25 in Nishtar Burn Unit, and 17 in AIMC Jinnah Hospital Lahore.