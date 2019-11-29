OGRA suggests overall 6.4% reduction in POL prices for December

ISLAMABAD, Nov 29 (APP):Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Friday forwarded a price-revision summary to the Petroleum Division to determine rates of petroleum products for the month of December.

As per the summary, the authority has suggested decrease of Rs2.90 (3.4 percent) in per liter price of Light Diesel Oil (LDO), Rs2.40 (1.9 percent) in High Speed Diesel (HSD), Rs0.25 (0.2 percent) in Motor Spirit Petrol and Rs0.83 (0.9 percent) in Kerosene oil, official sources privy to petroleum sector developments told APP.

The authority has recommended reducing LDO per liter price from Rs85.33 to Rs82.43, HSD from Rs127.41 to Rs125.01, MS Petrol from Rs114.24 to Rs113.99 and Kerosene oil from Rs97.18 to 96.35.

However, the finance ministry will formally notify the revised prices after final approval on November 30, which would be effective from December 1.