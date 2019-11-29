OGRA handles 1,689 complaints received through Pakistan Citizen Portal

ISLAMABAD, Nov 29 (APP):The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has handled around 1,689 complaints received through Pakistan Citizen Portal against relevant ministries, divisions and departments during the last one year.

“OGRA received as many as 1,689 complaints, while it forwarded 1,182 complaints to different relevant Ministries /Divisions/ Departments, out of which 914 (77.32%) have been resolved,” OGRA Spokesman Imran Ghaznavi said in a press note here Friday.

Moreover, he said as many as 484 complaints pertaining to OGRA had also been resolved, within the time given by the Prime Minister Delivery Unit. “The complaint resolution rate of OGRA is 100 percent.”

On advice of the Cabinet Division, the spokesman said all resolved complaints were reviewed again to ensure ‘quality and citizen satisfaction,’ besides placing updates on the portal with necessary replies.

He said OGRA was committed to redressing the complaints received through Complaint Resolution Procedure Regulations, 2003 as well as lodged through the Pakistan Citizen Portal