Office bearers of wrestling federation elected

LAHORE, Sept 5 (APP)- Muhammad Abdul Mobeen and Muhamma Arshad

Sattar were elected President and Secretary of the Pakistan Wrestling Federation at the general council meeting of the body here on Tuesday.

All the affiliated units of Pakistan Wrestling Federation including Army, WAPDA, Railways, Police, HEC, Punjab, Sindh, Baluchistan, KP and Referee / Coach) participated in the meeting which was held at Olympic House. Observers from Pakistan Olympic Association and Pakistan Sports Board were also present in the meeting.

Following Office Bearers and Members of the Executive Committee

were elected in the meeting for the next term of four years, Chairman,

Syed Aqil Shah, President, Muhammad Abdul Mobeen (WAPDA), Vice Presidents, Muhammad Saleem (Sindh), Col Rana Nabeel Ahmad (Army), Muhammad Ismail (Railways), Manzoor Ahmad Khan Kakar (Baluchistan), Secretary, Muhammad Arshad Sattar (Punjab), Associate Secretaries, Abdul Qayum Shinwari, (KP), Treasurer, Muhammad Riaz (Punjab).

Members of the Executive Committee, Muhammad Amir Yaqoob (Police), Irfan Sheraz (HEC), Mukhtar Ahmad (Islamabad) and Ashfaq Ahmad

(Referee / Coach).