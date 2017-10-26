October 27th history’s darkest day for Kashmiri people: Masood Khan

MIRPUR (AJK), Oct 26 (APP):President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Masood Khan, Prime Minister Raja Mohammad Farooq Haider Khan and Minister for Information Raja Mushtaq Ahmed Minhas in their respective special messages on the eve of observance of Black day on Friday – October 27 – described it the darkest day in the history of Jammu & Kashmir when India landed its troops in Srinagar violating the international laws and occupied major part of the Jammu & Kashmir depriving Kashmiris their birth right of Self-determination.

The AJK leaders termed the Indian invasion on Kashmir 70 years ago as worst example of state terrorism and mentioned the Indian fierce atrocities to suppress the voice of Kashmir.

President Sardar Masood Khan in his message said the people of the valley liberated this part of Kashmir from Maharaja regime in 1947 and cleared to India that they would not remain calm until and unless the freedom of the people living in its occupation.

President said, “Azad Kashmir is the base camp of Kashmir freedom of movement and we will continue play our role till the freedom of occupied Kashmir; people of Azad Kashmir stand together with the occupied Kashmiri brothers.”

Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan said the Indian forces entrance to make occupation in Kashmir reflects their ambiguous ambition of expansion. “India has always interrupted the neighbor’s affairs, India entered into Kashmir by breaking all moral and international principles; when India could not convince Kashmiri by threatening them with guns, she introduced new rules in Jammu and Kashmir and has started targeting the people of Kashmir on the name of terrorism.” Farooq Haider added.

Minister Information Mushtaq Ahmed Minhas said in his message that India had been holding massive forces in Kashmir and it had now become a military state.

He said, “After taking military aggression in Kashmir, India took the case into the United Nations and when they passed resolutions on this issue, she came out of all her promises.”