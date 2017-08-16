Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan remembered on his 20th death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, Aug 16 (APP): World renowned Pakistani musician

and Qawwali singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan was remembered on his

20th death anniversary on Wednesday.

The legend Qawwali singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan was born on

October 13, 1948 in Faisalabad.

He was the fifth child and first son of Fateh Ali Khan, a musician, vocalist, instrumentalist, and Qawwal, private news channel reported.

He was a singer of Qawwali and considered one of the

greatest singers ever recorded; he possessed a six-octave vocal

range and could perform at a high level of intensity for several

hours.

Extending the 600-year old Qawwali tradition of his family,

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan is widely credited with introducing Sufi

music to international audiences.

He was popularly known as Shahenshah-e-Qawwali, meaning the King of Kings of Qawwali.

He also did music projects with India music composer A R

Rehman and film lyricist Javed Akhtar.

He reached out to western audiences through his work with Peter Gabriel on the soundtrack to The Last Temptation of Christ in 1985.

According to the Guinness Book of World Records, Nusrat

Fateh Ali Khan holds the world record for the largest recorded

output by a Qawwali artist–a total of 125 albums as of 2001.

Khan was taken ill with kidney and liver failure on August

11, 1997 in London. He died of a sudden cardiac arrest at Cromwell

Hospital, London, on Saturday, August 16, 1997 at the age of 48.