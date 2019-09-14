Nobel Prize Laureates voice strong opposition to Gates Foundation’s award for Modi

ISLAMABAD, Sep 14 (APP):Three Nobel Prize Laureates have demanded of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to rescind its award to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for blatant basic human rights violations in the Occupied Kashmiri, attacks on minorities in India and his role in horrific massacre of Gujarat .

In their joint letter addressed to Foundation, Mairead Maguire, Tawakkol Abdel-Salam Karman, and Shirin Ebadi expressed their serious reservations, saying that they were deeply disturbed to discover that the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation would be giving an award to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi later this month.