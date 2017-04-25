No single individual or group is above law : Sindh Governor

KARACHI, April 25 (APP)- Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair here on Tuesday said that no group or individual was above law and that federal government was fully committed to strict compliance of legal as well as constitutional provisions.

Talking to a delegation of Karachi Bar Association, that called on him at the Governor House, he said constitution holds supremacy over all other pillars of the state.

Sindh Governor in the same breath also said that preeminence of law guaranteed public prosperity and formation of welfare state.

This, he said will pave way for inclusion of Pakistan in the league of developed countries,

he told the 17 member KBA delegation led by its president Naim Qureishi.

Muhammad Zubair said all citizens are equal before the law and that all citizens must

strictly abide by rules and regulations of the country.

KBA delegation that called on the Governor of Sindh also included Munir Ahmed Malik,

Khalid Nawaz Khan Marwat, S.M. Jahangir Akhter, Arun Prasad, Syed Akhter Hassan,

Ehtehsam Zia and other KBA members.

He on the occasion also praised lawyers for contributing to the cause of democracy and

its restoration in the country.

Urging them to cooperate with the government in its efforts to eliminate class

discrimination in the country, he said all sections need to honor constitution.

Naim Qureishi informed the Sindh Governor that there were 13000

KBA members and that there were range of issues needed to be addressed

by the government.

KBA President particularly referred to long pending demand for lawyers’ hostel, formation

of NADRA office on court premises besides upgradation of KBA library.