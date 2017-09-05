No nation other than Pakistanis paid heavy price in fight against terrorism: President

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain said no nation in the world as the people of Pakistan had paid a heavy price in terms of life and property in fight against terrorism.

In his message to the nation on Defence Day, he saluted the

heroes who rendered sacrifices to protect the homeland and the armed forces for making the country’s defence impregnable.

The president said September 6, was a memorable day in

national calendar when the people of Pakistan demonstrated unprecedented national unity and stood by the valiant armed forces to thwart a serious aggression by the enemy.

He said the commemoration of this historic day revived spirits and

strengthened the resolve to defend the country against all sorts of threats.

“We pay homage to all those sons and daughters of the soil who laid

down their lives and endured the vagaries of war in defending the motherland,” he said.

It was because of their supreme sacrifices and unshakable determination that we lived in safety and dignity, he added.

The president said the need to imbibe the spirit of September 6, was

even greater as the country was confronted with the challenges of extremism and terrorism.

He said the militants and extremists through their subversive

activities had challenged the state in a bid to impose their obscurantist agenda on the people of Pakistan.

He said the government of Pakistan in unanimity with all the

stakeholders and with complete backing from the entire political spectrum and the people had launched National Action Plan under which the armed forces, personnel of police and law enforcement agencies were successfully rooting out the menace of terrorism and extremism from the country.

He said Operation Raddul Fasaad, an extension of operation Zarb-e-Azb, was progressing successfully in different parts of the country and would continue till the last terrorist was eliminated.

“Let us revive the spirit of unity of September 6, in meeting the new

challenges. Let us pledge, in accordance with the vision of our beloved Quaid-e-Azam, that we will make Pakistan one of the greatest nations of the world,” he said.