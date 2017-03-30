Nisar takes notice of reports of illegal organ sales, transplants

ISLAMABAD, Mar 30 (APP): Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali
Khan Thursday took serious notice of reports of illegal organ sales
and transplants.
According to Interior Ministry, Ch Nisar Ali Khan directed
Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to investigate the matter.
The Minister said sale and transplant of human organs is not
only illegal but an inhuman act which cannot be allowed in a
civilized society.
Interior Minister directed FIA to identify the people,
facilitators and centers which are involved in this vile trade and
and launch a vigorous campaign against such elements to bring them
to justice.
