Nisar for strict implementation of rules in visa issuance to foreigners

ISLAMABAD, April 13 (APP): Ministry of Interior Thursday
directed concerned authorities to ensure indiscriminate
implementation of rules and regulations regarding issuance of
Pakistani visas to foreigners as well as their arrival and stay
in the country.
In a meeting, chaired by Minister for Interior, Chaudhry
Nisar Ali Khan, it has been decided to impose complete ban on
issuance of visas on incomplete documents and all such foreigners
would not be allowed to enter in the country and to indulge in
any kind of activity.
In this regard, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan’s
Missions abroad, Civil Aviation Authority and Immigration
Department were directed to ensure indiscriminate implementation
of rules and regulations regarding issuance of Pakistani visas,
arrival of foreigners and stay in the country.
The meeting was also attended by Secretary Interior,
Advocate General, Chairman, National Database and Registration
Authority (NADRA) and senior officials of the Ministry and
Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).
The meeting, in order to ensure impartiality in matters
relating to Pakistani visas, decided that in future all Pakistani
Missions abroad and personnel deputed for visas issuance would be responsible for complete assistance to foreign visa applicants
and for maintaining record of visa issuing official and sharing
of details with Ministry of Interior forthwith.
Taking strict notice of negligence in ensuring implementation
of set rules and regulations and other irregularities in connection
with those foreigners who come to Pakistan for hunting purposes, the
Minister directed all Pakistani Missions, Civil Aviation, FIA and
Immigration authorities to make sure that all foreign delegations
and their staff, visiting Pakistan, should be issued visas only
after provision of required documents and they would only be allowed
to enter Pakistan after establishing their legitimacy.
The Minister further directed that details of foreign
delegates regarding their arrival in Pakistan and their activities
during stay would be provided to Ministry of Interior at least one
week before.
The Minister said this should also be ensured that prior
security clearance for visa should be sought from Ministry of
Interior in case of need.
The Minister directed Civil Aviation Authority and FIA
to ensure that transportation of staff of foreign delegates and
guests coming in advance to Pakistan for hunting purposes would
be made only through international airports and no one should
be allowed to enter Pakistan without required immigration
process.
Chaudhry Nisar said any negligence in this regard would
not be tolerated and those responsible for the sloth would be
taken to task.
He directed the FIA and Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) to
make sure establishment of counters equipped with all necessary
facilities for immigration clearance of foreign Heads of States
and their guests who would come to Pakistan through private
flights at any airport with prior approval of the government.
The Minister said in view of irregularities in visa
matters in past, it is important to review visa laws and
relevant SOPs and at the same time their implementation
must be ensured.
He said in past national security was compromised,
laws of the land were violated and national image was
damaged through issuance of visas illegally, adding that
integrity and sovereignty of the country demands that
implementation of rules and regulations must be ensured
without any discrimination.