Nisar condemns Peshawar, Mohmand Agency blasts

ISLAMABAD, Feb 15 (APP): Minister for Interior, Chaudhry Nisar

Ali Khan Wednesday condemned blast in Hayatabad, Peshawar and

sought report of the incident.

In a statement issued here, he expressed deep sorrow over loss

of precious lives and sympathies with the bereaved families.

The minister also condemned Mohmand Agency blast

and expressed condolences with the bereaved families of the martyrs.