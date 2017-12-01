Nine killed, 35 injured as burqa clad terrorists attacked Agriculture Training Institute

PESHAWAR, Dec 01 (APP):Nine persons were killed and about 35 injured as three burqa (veil) clad terrorists attacked Agriculture Training Institute on Friday morning..

Among the killed are mostly students of the hostel, said official sources.

Due to long weekend and Eid-e- Milad -un- Nabi holiday on Friday presence of students at hostel was thin, they added.

“The terrorists who attacked Agriculture Directorate were wearing burqa (full veil) to deceive security men by disguising themselves as women, said Inspector General of Police (IGP) KP, Salauddin Mehsud.

All the attackers have been killed including a facilitator, said IGP while speaking to media persosn during his visit to the site of attack.

According to ISPR, clearance operation is in progress and injured are shifted to different hospitals of the provincial metropolis. Two soldiers also sustained bullet wounds

who were rushed to Combined Military Hospital (CMH).

“Six bodies have reached at Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC), said Tauheed Zulfiqar, spokesman of the hospital. While three were received by Khyber Teaching Hospital.

Rescue operation is also completed and clearance is in progress. The main Jamrud road on which Agriculture Institute is located is closed for vehicular traffic.

Meanwhile, Governor KP, Engr. Zafar Iqbal Jhagra and Chairman Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf, Imran Khan have strongly condemned terrorists attack on Agriculture Institute.

They said it is very deplorable that the terrorists selected the sacred day of Eid-e-Milad -un- Nabi for carrying out their nefarious activity.

They also expressed their heartfelt grief over the loss of lives in the attack and sympathies with the bereaved families.

Governor KP also directed health authorities to provide all possible treatment facilities to the injured.