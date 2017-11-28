NH&LH Division finalizes modalities to confer “Intizar Hussain Award”

ISLAMABAD, Nov 28 (APP):Advisor to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage (NH&LH), Irfan

Siddiqui Tuesday said that all the modalities had been finalized for conferring “Intizar Hussain Award” on the best writer, every year.

“Promotion of literature can help wipe out the menaces of extremism, violence and hatred from the society”, Irfan Siddiqui said while presiding over a meeting held at

NH&LH Division premises.

The meeting was arranged to finalize the modalities of conferment of Intizar Hussain Award which is being initiated by the division to acknowledge the literary contributions of legendary Fiction writer, (Late) Intizar Hussain.

“The society which lacks focus on promotion of literature ultimately deprives of human values of peace, love and mutual fraternity”, Irfan Siddiqui said.

Advisor to Prime Minister, Irfan Siddiqui said Intizar Hussain had rendered huge contributions in Urdu Literature and his creative works were appreciated at national as well as international level.

Intizar Hussain has given a new dimension to Urdu Fiction and novel and his creative writings could be compared with the works of international writers, he observed.

The meeting decided to initiate the process of conferment of Intizar Hussain Award without any delay.

The amount worth Rs one million has been allocated for Intizar Hussain Award which will be distributed for the writers of two categories.

The first category is Novel or Novelette while the second category is Fiction written in Urdu language.

It was decided in the meeting that the award would be given for the creative works published for the first time and the first Intizar Hussain Award would be given for the books published in the year 2016.

The terms and conditions for conferring Intizar Hussain Award were also formulated during the meeting.

Besides, advisor to Prime Minister, Irfan Siddiqui, the meeting was attended by Federal Secretary for NH&LH, Engineer Aamir Hasan, Joint Secretary, Syed Junaid Akhlaq, Chairman National Language Promotion Department (NLPD), Iftikhar Arif, Chairman Pakistanj Academy of Letters (PAL), Dr. Qasim Bughio and other relevant officials of the division.