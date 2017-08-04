Newly Cabinet all sets to serve nation with commitment

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (APP): Newly elected cabinet on Friday

expressed their firm resolve to work with more commitment and dedication for the national prosperity and socio-economic development of the country.

Talking to PTV news in an exclusive interview, Mnister for Foreign Affair’s Khawaja Muhammad Asif said that our commitments are with the people of the country and “we would continue to serve them as long as we would be the member of the cabinet”.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was

stronger than ever before with not a single defection while the democracy was gaining strength.

He further thanked the Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

and former PM Muhammad Nawaz Sharif reposing confidence in him and giving him a big responsibility to serve with his hard work.

He said the PML-N government under visionary

leadership of Nawaz Sharif had put the country on fast track

of economic progress, development and prosperity.

He said the government during its four years had achieved

many success in all fields.

“Before we succeed in first phase for choosing Leader of the

house with majority seats and consensus of the party leaders.

He highlighted in accordance with the demand of opposition

Prime minister Khaqan Abbasi and Nawaz Sharif allocated me the Foreign ministry that i accepted and will continue my straggle to perform my duties.

Federal Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal also said that we

face many challenges in our four years tenure but therefore we continued to serve the nation with our hardworks and devotions.

He mentioned that we want to complete China Pakistan

Economic Corridor (CPEC) project that would bring prosperity in the country as no compromise would be on its smooth running.

Federal Minister for Education and Traning Engineer Baligh Ur

Rahman added that Pakistan would further continue to progress under the dynamic leadership of the Prime Minister Khaqan Abbasi.

It is also a positive development that democracy was not

derailed and now once again it is back on track.

“We again ready to serve the nation as we delivered in four

year period”,

There is a short time left in coming elections and we do

not want to waste any time. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is a seasoned politician who has a long struggle in the party.

“PML-N is an ideological party, which believes in rule of

law. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is a competent person” he added.

He concluded that in our last year we will not sit idle

inshallah and we will continue work .

We are sure that PML-N will continue the development

agenda of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and will also focus on betterment in agriculture, education and health services.