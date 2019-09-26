New York’s iconic Times Square flashes with ‘Stand with Kashmir’ slogans

NEW YORK, Sep 26 (APP):Digital billboards at the iconic Times Square in New York flashed with the slogans of ‘Stand with Kashmir’ and ‘Free Kashmir’ to highlight the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the Indian occupied valley at a time when the world leaders are in the metropolitan to attend the 74th session of UN General Assembly.

Bursts of bright red light-emitting phrases in favour of Kashmiris, caught the attention

of hundreds of visitors and international tourists, who got an awareness about the ongoing atrocities in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.