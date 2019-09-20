New vision for China-US ties can benefit world

BEIJING, Sep 20 (APP):With the rapid changes in the world, the old era of Sino-American relations is over, and there’s no going back. The two countries should thus work to create a better future and a new vision for the world.

That is a point Chinese Ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai made at the Vision China event in New York, where leading voices on China-US relations discussed how the two countries should resolve their differences and advance their ties, China Daily reported.

The forum, “China-US Relations: 40 Years & Beyond”, took place shortly before Beijing and Washington are to hold yet another round of high-level talks in Washington in early October to address their outstanding trade disputes. Twelve such meetings since February 2018 failed to produce a deal.