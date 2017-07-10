New Intifada in IoK a testimony to longstanding HR violations: Raja Zafar ul Haq

ISLAMABAD, July 10 (APP): Leader of the House in Senate Raja Muhammad Zafar ul Haq on Monday said that new intifada in Indian Occupied Kashmir is not just the result of recent events, but a testimony to the longstanding human rights violations in the valley by Indian occupation forces.

Addressing a seminar organized by the Institute of Strategic Studies

Islamabad (ISSI) in collaboration with Youth Forum for Kashmir (YFK), he said the last century is witness to scores of examples where the use of force by colonial powers was eventually defeated by the people’s struggle for freedom.

Leader of the House said that freedom is basic human rights and no

force can deprive people form this just right. It is only a matter of time when sense prevails and the oppression is defeated by struggle through diplomacy, democracy and rule of law.

“When the dispute of Kashmir was first brought to the United Nations,

the Security Council alongwith the United States had decided that the people of Kashmir will have the right to self-determination. Unfortunately, following ill-intent and unjust lobbying by the Indians, it never happened,” Raja Zafar ul Haq said.

He said that despite all the diplomatic and international support

across various eras, the Indian forces remain engaged in a sustained campaign of slaughter, rape, arson and destruction claiming around 70,000 innocent lives and injuring thousands others.

Raja Muhammad Zafar ul Haq said India imposed one of the most brutal

curfews ever recorded in history following the murder of Burhan Wani shaheed in July 2016.

He said the use of pellet guns, teargas shells, rubber bullets and

even assault rifles, killed over 85 civilians, injuring and blinding hundreds.

“Such violent and aggressive behavior of Indian forces against innocent Kashmiris shows that how hostile India had been to just demand of Kashmiri people.

He said that Pakistan has repeatedly urged the international

community, the developed countries and particularly the UN, to take strict notice of the endless Indian aggression on innocent civilians including women and children.

He expressed hope that soon the sacrifices of Kashmiris shall bear

fruit and the cruelties will end.

Senator Lt. Gen. (R) Abdul Qayyum, MNA Ali Muhammad Khan, Senior

Leader of All Pakistan Hurriat Conference (APHC) Altaf Hussain Wani, Ambassador Khalid Mahmood, Chairman ISSI and Ahmed Qureshi Executive Director YFK also spoke on the occasion.

Lt. Gen. (R) Abdul Qayyum in his remarks said that India have to give

right to self-determination to the people of Kashmir. The world is well aware of atrocities being committed by the Indian occupied forces in Indian held Kashmir, however it is keeping mum over the decades.

He said that Kashmiris rendered valuable sacrifices for their freedom,

adding that the world has double standard as they give priority to their business interests denying rigths to Kashmiri people.

He said that the Kashmir is one of the oldest unresolved issue pending

with the United Nations.

APHC Leader Altaf Hussain Wani said the struggle movement after the

martyrdom of Burhan Wani has emerged with more vigor, strength and commitment.

He said social media has done great job to motivate Kashmiri youth but

social media sites were blocked in Occupied Kashmir. However, he said that Kashmiris will continue their struggle with immense passion.

Others speakers paid rich tribute the sacrifice of Kashmiri martyrs

and specially Burhan Wani, saying that his sacrifice rekindled the freedom movement of Kashmiris.

The event was attended by diplomats, scholars, researchers, students

and a large number of people from different walks of life.