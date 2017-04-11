New AGP’s appointment summary moved to PM: Dar

ISLAMABAD, April 11 (APP): Minister for Finance Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday informed the Senate that the summary of appointment of new Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) has been moved to the Prime Minister to fill the vacant post.

Replying to a point of order, the minister said that the name of Mirza Haq Nawaz a senior most officer of grade-22 has been proposed for the slot.

He expressed the hope that notification in this regard will be issued soon. He said that the summary was moved under sub-article-6.

He said that there was a suggestion of appointing a person to look after the charge however I have refused this suggestion and followed the concerned laws.