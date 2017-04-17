NCHD running 6,581 Feeder Schools with 310,146 students enrollment

ISLAMABAD, Apr 17 (APP): National Commission for Human Development (NCHD), Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training is running 6,581 Feeder Schools where 310,146 students are enrolled.

The NCHD has already started an enrolment campaign using its literacy centres and informal feeder schools, for Out-Of-School Children (OOSC).

“An accelerated syllabus has been prepared for out-of-school children, keeping in view their need for skill and technical training. Last year, the NCHD enrolled 82,166 OOSC. This year, because of inadequate space in informal schools, our minimum target is to enrol 60,000 children,” official sources said here on Monday.

Highlighting the performance of NCHD since year 2013, the sources said 25 schools have been established through philanthropists while 20 Mobile Based Literacy Centers were established in Khyber Agency and income generation skills provided to 500 youths of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

Moreover, the sources said NCHD established 100 schools in Madaris, established nine (09) Adult Literacy Centers (ALCs) in District Jails of Toba Tek Singh and Kasur while establishment of 50 Non Formal Basic Education (NFBE) facilities with a financial support of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is in process in rural Islamabad.

The other achievements of NCHD included donor funded projects with UNECEF in Punjab & KPK on Every Child in School Initiative, capacity building of employees working in field and establishment of 88 Community Learning Centers on no cost basis in Punjab and Balochistan.

The Commission also enrolled 3,055 learners under ‘Each One Teach One’ approach, established 89 Voluntary Literacy Centers in Sindh in which 2,059 learners are enrolled.

The establishment of 6000 ALCs in Pakistan and National Training Institute in Islamabad is also under process for which required approval has been accorded.

The NCHD was allocated Rs. 5075 million funds under development budget during last four years, out of which Rs. 1971 million were utilized.

Similarly, Rs. 2214 million were allocated under non-development budget during last four years (2013-14 to 2016-17).