ISLAMABAD, Nov 14 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD)
Syed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Wednesday launched a web portal titled ‘Naya Pakistan Calling’ to hire services of Pakistani diaspora in diverse fields of their expertise for national development.
‘Naya Pakistan Calling Portal’ launched for expats’ expertise in national development
