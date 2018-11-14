‘Naya Pakistan Calling Portal’ launched for expats’ expertise in national development

ISLAMABAD, Nov 14 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD)
Syed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Wednesday launched a web portal titled ‘Naya Pakistan Calling’ to hire services of Pakistani diaspora in diverse fields of their expertise for national development.