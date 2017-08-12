Nawaz’s rally not protest against anyone: Saira Afzal

ISLAMABAD, Aug 12 (APP): Minister for Health Saira Afzal Tarrar
on Saturday said former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was the
leader of of a big political party of the country and his rally was
not a protest against anyone.
Talking to a private news channel, she said Nawaz Sharif was a
popular leader and the people had confidence in his leadership, who
believed he did not commit any corruption.
She said providing security to the rally of Nawaz Sharif was
the responsibility of the government, like it provided full security
to religious or political processions.
The minister said the people voluntarily participated in the
rally of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), which showed their
love for Nawaz Sharif.
