Nawaz Sharif rules hearts of people: Shehbaz

LAHORE, Aug 7 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad

Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said great records of national

development had been set under the leadership of Muhammad

Nawaz Sharif.

A substantial progress in different fields, including

education, health, economy, infrastructure and energy, went

to their credit, he added.

The development projects of the tenure of Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif were a glowing example of transparency, quality and

speed, he added.

In a statement issued here, he said Nawaz Sharif was the

popular leader even today and would remain so forever, adding the

critics should look at the condition of their province before

making any comment. He said, it was in knowledge of the critics

that Punjab was performance-wise far ahead. The defeated

political elements would had to reap tomorrow what they

were sowing today.

The chief minister said the Pakistan Muslim League-N had

always adopted positive approach in politics. The party had

always promoted democracy and strengthened the country.

Speedy development of the country and welfare of

people was an agenda of the PML-N.

He pointed out that the PML-N had set record of completing

development projects with speed and transparency. On the other

side, political opponents had set international records of

falsehood and baseless allegations. He said some of the

defeated political elements were bent upon derailing

development process in the country.

He said politicians responsible for sit-ins and lockdown

hatched a nefarious conspiracy to obstruct the development

process and tremendously damaged the country by wasting

precious time of the nation.

Shehbaz Sharif said positive change for making the new

Pakistan did not come through hollow sloganeering but one had

to spend life for the service of the masses. The sit-in party

had ruined the province where they were given the mandate of

public service.

He said corrupt as well as sit-in elements

should understand realities and stop playing with destiny of

the country.