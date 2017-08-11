Nawaz Sharif elected thrice shows his credibility: Senator Qayyum

ISLAMABAD, Aug 11 (APP): Senator PML-N Abdul Qayyum said Friday that Nawaz Sharif had been elected thrice as Prime Minister of the country, shows his credibility and people’s unbreakable trust on him.

Talking to a private news channel (ARY News), Abdul Qayyum said the Pakistani voters trust him, which is evident from the successful ongoing PML-N rally from Islamabd to Lahore.

He said media is a vital power and it should play its role to motivate public and to keep the situation smooth.

Replying to question he said former PM Nawaz Sharif has showed courage by accepting the supreme court verdict and left the public office.

He said today’s voter is very mature and aware, they cannot be misguided adding he said affiliation of masses with Nawaz Sharif is not hidden as it can be seen on third day of successful PML-N rally.

He stressed that sovereignty of federation should be of the prime priority and responsibilty of every political party.

He added opposition should realize that only speeches cannot change the situation as there should be focused and sincere efforts which can bring real change and prosperity in the country.