Nawaz Sharif chairs high-level consultation meeting

LAHORE, Aug 21 (APP): Former prime minister Muhammad

Nawaz Sharif chaired a high-level consultation meeting at Model Town

here on Monday.

The meeting which was attended by Chief Minister Punjab

Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Sindh Governor Muhammad

Zubair, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, federal

ministers Talal Choudhry, Daniyal Aziz, Tariq Fazal Choudhry,

MNA Hamza Shehbaz Sharif and Pervaiz Rashid reviewed the

current political situation of the country and discussed

various issues.

Nawaz Sharif said

since municipalities were for peoples’ amelioration, they

should work continuously for relief of the people.

The meeting also

devised future strategy in light of the current situation.

Meanwhile, PML-N leaders reposed full confidence in

the leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and vowed to continue

policies and projects started by his government.