Nawaz looking for Maryam’s NRO: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD, Dec 18 (APP):Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Tuesday said former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was looking for National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) for his daughter Maryam Nawaz.Talking to media persons while visiting PIMS to inquire after of the injured cameraman, he said it was unfortunate for the nation that incapable people like Sharif brothers had been ruled the country.

A cameraman of private news channel, thrashed by the personal protocol staff of Nawaz Sharif the other day at premises of the Parliament House, was admitted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for treatment.

The minister said first information report should be lodged against Nawaz Sharif not the security guard, adding that Nawaz Sharif should have treated the cameraman like his own children.

Sheikh Rashid urged the apex court to take sou motu of the incident.

He said he was going to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday, requesting him to ensure provision of justice to the cameraman.

“The whole nation is standing with Prime Minister Imran Khan for bringing looters to justice,” the minister added.

To a query, he said Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian President Asif Ali Zardari were not interested in getting the NRO for Bilawal Bhutto and using him (Bilawal) as scapegoat.

Sheikh Rashid predicted that all the political goons would be behind the bars before March 2019.

To a another question, he said Pakistan Railways was facing several problems but the present government was committed to improve the performance of the organization and make it a profitable entity.

“Pakistan Railways launched 20 passenger trains across the country by its own resources without purchasing new bogies or locomotives,” he added.

In order to provide maximum traveling facilities to the passengers, he said Pakistan Railways would launch more 25 new trains on different routes across the country soon.

Sheikh Rashid said he had requested Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Asad Umar to help in setting up of 12 petrol pumps for Pakistan Railways to prevent theft of petroleum products.

He said Pakistan Railways was paying around Rs35 billion on account of pension and Rs31 billion for salaries.