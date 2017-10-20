Nawaz being ousted from politics through planning

LAHORE, Oct 20 (APP):Pakistan Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique has said that former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was being ousted from politics on accountability pretext under a ‘conspiracy’.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he said that opponents were infact opposing the country’s welfare in their enmity for Nawaz Sharif.

He said there was not a single case or proof of corruption, or misuse of office by former PM Nawaz.

Saad alleged that several new interpretations were being created to punish him.

He said the country suffered earlier at the hands of ‘popular leaders’, and violators of constitution and providers of legal protection to the dictators were given safe passages.

“Surrounded by strong enemies, Pakistan cannot bear internal strife and it is need of the hour to struggle for progress by joining hands instead of quarreling with each other”, he suggested.

The minister said that there is one single way for the betterment of the country and that was “forgiving” one another as the country could only progress through unity.

“The PML-N govt has five times more supporters than its opponents”, he said ,adding nothing could divert them from their rightful track.