World would not repeat mistake of disengaging with Afghanistan: PM hopes

ISLAMABAD, Dec 19 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday expressed the hope that the world would not repeat the mistake of disengaging with Afghanistan, urging the international community to support the vulnerable people of the war-torn country.

The prime minister, in a meeting with Saudi Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud here, appreciated the Saudi initiative to convene the Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers on the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan held here earlier in the day.

He conveyed cordial greetings for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

To alleviate the sufferings of the Afghan people, the prime minister highlighted that Pakistan remained committed to facilitate humanitarian organizations working from Pakistan for their humanitarian support to Afghanistan.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s abiding commitment to the continued well-being of the people of Afghanistan, he highlighted that Pakistan had already committed to immediate relief of in-kind humanitarian assistance worth Rs. 5 billion, which comprised food commodities including 50,000 MT of wheat, emergency medical supplies, winter shelters and other supplies.

On Pakistan-Saudi Arabia bilateral relations, Prime Minister Imran Khan underscored the special significance of the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relationship, which was based on close fraternal ties, historic links, and support at the gross-roots level.

Recalling his visit to Saudi Arabia in October 2021, the prime minister highlighted the assiduous follow-up on the decisions taken and stressed the need for exploring new avenues of cooperation to further deepen bilateral relations in diverse fields.

Thanking the prime minister for the hosting the Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, Prince Faisal expressed hope that the moot would be instrumental in mobilizing the international community to support the people of Afghanistan on humanitarian grounds.

He also underscored the importance that Saudi Arabia attached to its strong relationship with Pakistan, based on bonds of brotherhood.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy close fraternal relations, marked by close cooperation and mutual support. Saudi Arabia is a member of OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir and steadfastly supports the Kashmir cause.