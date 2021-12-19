Pakistan committed to deepening Malaysian ties through economic engagement: PM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 19 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday said that Pakistan was committed to deepening the bilateral ties through enhanced economic engagement with Malaysia.

The prime minister, in a meeting with Malaysian Foreign Minister Dato Sri Saifuddin Abdullah, who called on here, said Pakistan was also resolved to further strengthen cooperation in a range of areas including tourism, defence, and people-to-people exchanges.

Thanking Malaysia for participation in the Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, the prime minister appreciated Malaysia’s active role in the OIC and its efforts for peacebuilding and humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan.

The prime minister said that Pakistan and Malaysia had historical relations deeply rooted in mutual respect and support at the regional and global levels.

Foreign Minister Dato Sri Saifuddin Abdullah appreciated the convening of the OIC Extraordinary Session on Afghanistan as a timely initiative to address the humanitarian crisis confronting the Afghan people.

He lauded Pakistan’s constructive role for promotion of peace and stability in Afghanistan and expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan and the people of Pakistan for their warm welcome and generous hospitality extended during their stay in Pakistan.