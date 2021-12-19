International community must work to overcome Afghan humanitarian crisis, Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Dec 19 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Sunday that the international community must work for overcoming ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

During a meeting with Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah and his delegation he said that the situation in Afghanistan continued to deteriorate, a huge human tragedy could arise.

He said that a large population of Afghanistan was living below poverty line.

During the meeting, cooperation between the two countries in various fields including exchange of media delegations including drama and film was also discussed.

Fawad said that media ties between the two countries need to be enhanced.

He opined that both countries can benefit from each other’s experiences in film and drama industry.

The Malaysian Foreign Minister appreciated Pakistan’s efforts to help bring peace and stability to Afghanistan, especially the Afghan people in difficult times.

Pakistan was an important member of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation which held an important position in the Muslim world, said the Malaysian minister.



He said that Pakistan’s efforts to host OIC conference were commendable, said the Malaysian minister.

He said Malaysia would promote cooperation with Pakistan in media, film and drama industry.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib was also present in the meeting.