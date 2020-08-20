Qureshi for progress in CPEC, regional connectivity, poverty alleviation with help of China

ISLAMABAD, Aug 20 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday said that the government was looking better progress in China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), regional connectivity and poverty alleviation programe with support of China.

The relations with China are time-tested and both the countries would expedite the work on CPEC projects to achieve targets of regional connectivity, he stated while talking to a private news channel programs.

“We have potential in agriculture, industrial and human resource development sectors and hoped to make further achievements in that regard with the help of China, he stated. Appreciating the deep-rooted ties with neighboring country China , the FM said that China had played role in peace efforts of Afghanistan. To a question about Kashmir policy, he said China and Saudi Arabia had been supporting Pakistan’s principled stand on Kashmir. Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that Pakistan wishes to resolve the issue as per aspiration of the people of IOJ&K and Pakistan. About U.A.E and Israel agreement, he said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had clear statement on emerging situation in the middle eastern countries. To another question, he said military and civil leadership in Pakistan wanted to speed up the process of CPEC for benefiting people of the region.