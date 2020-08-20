Shibli pays homage to Rashid Minhas on martyrdom anniversary

ISLAMABAD, Aug 20 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Thursday that on the martyrdom anniversary of young Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas, the nation pays homage to him. In a tweet, he said that by sacrificing his life for his beloved homeland at an early age, he wrote a bright chapter in the history of determination and loyalty with his blood. He said that the Armed Forces have made unprecedented sacrifices for protection of the motherland.
