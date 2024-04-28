PM to attend, address WEF special session on global health agenda

RIYADH, Apr 28 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday will spend a busy day here and will participate in the special meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

The prime minister will express his views in a session regarding the global health agenda, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

On the sidelines of the WEF, he will meet Emir of Kuwait Mashal Al Ahmed Al Jabr.

“The Prime Minister is expected to meet with the Saudi Ministers of Finance, Industry and Investment. The Prime Minister will also meet the Co-Chairman of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund and the President of the Islamic Development Bank,” it was further added.

In a post on X, the prime minister said that he was attending the WEF special meeting and looking forward to important discussions on the pressing challenges of their times.