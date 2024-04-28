Returning to New York, Lahore Literary Festival showcased Pakistan’s contemporary art, literature

NEW YORK, Apr 28 (APP): The sixth edition of Lahore Literary Festival (LLF) was held at Asia Society in New York on Saturday, with a senior Pakistani diplomat saying that this premier cultural event showcased the essence of Pakistani social fabric and provided an opportunity for meaningful exchange of ideas.

“Culture has historically empowered humanity to overcome tough times. It sets our imaginations free, shapes who we are, and shows what our nation stands for,” Consul General Aamer Ahmad Atozai said in his opening remarks at the well-attended event.

This year’s festival featured engaging conversations on a wide variety of topics, ranging from cinema in Lahore to combating climate change, from the literature of Manto to designing ideal cityscapes.

The Asia Society, New York, hosted the day-long festival in its spacious hall in conjunction with the Lahore Literary Festival, one of South Asia’s premier cultural events.

“It fills me with immense joy to witness the arrival of the Lahore Literary Festival once again in the bustling city of New York, bringing together leading writers, poets, artists, and scholars for engaging in thought-provoking conversations and panel discussions,” Consul General Atozai said.

Speakers at the event included Iftikhar Dadi, Sonal Khullar, Nasreen Rehman, Saeed Naqvi, Shazia Rafi, Saleem Ali, Farwa Aamer, Molly Crabapple, Noah Chasin, Murad Khan Mumtaz, Sorayya Khan, Dur e Aziz Amna, Tahira Naqvi, and Azra Raza.

LLF founder and CEO Razi Ahmed welcomed the Pakistan consul general for his presence, as did Rachael Cooper on behalf of Asia Society.

In his remarks, the consul general emphasized the pivotal role of the Lahore Literary Festival in fostering cross-cultural understanding and dialogue. He lauded the diverse range of topics covered during the festival.

Atozai also extended his sincere congratulations to Razi Ahmad, the Asia Society, and all involved in organizing this memorable celebration of Pakistani arts and ideas. He remarked that their dedication to showcasing the richness and diversity of Pakistani culture is commendable and reflects positively on the Pakistani diaspora.

Pointing out that present-day Pakistan boasts a cultural scene of remarkable richness, he said that the literary sphere was undergoing a transformation, with an increasing number of globally acclaimed writers alongside a thriving music industry.

“From the recreation of classical and contemporary music to the evolution of traditional Qawwalis and the emergence of fresh pop artists, the Pakistani music industry is gaining ground every passing day in the global arena,” the consul general said.

“It is pertinent to mention that the creative voices in Pakistan’s music, literature, art, and media reflect the essence of our living nation—a nation grappling with numerous challenges yet confronting them with the resilience and spirit that define our people,” he added.

