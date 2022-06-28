President Alvi for promoting market oriented study of arts subjects

KARACHI, Jun 28 (APP): President Dr. Arif Alvi, on Tuesday stressed the need of academic surveys and research to assess and enhance market value of different faculties, especially of arts related subjects for encouragement of students to study arts and literature as these subjects helped grooming comprehensive human personality.

He chairing a meeting with the faculty of Federal Urdu University of Arts, Sciences and Technology (FUUAST) here, said that educational institutions must be given ownership to promote ideas of welfare, peace and collectiveness through studies of arts and literature.

The FUUAST had to be the role model for promoting arts related studies with defined job opportunities, he suggested.

Highlighting importance of special education, Dr. Arif Alvi said that visually and physically impaired students needed to be enrolled in institutions of normal students with provision of separate skilled faculty for them.

The purpose of special education should not only be providing skill and required education to the impaired students, but they should also be made fit for social participation in society, he noted.

While referring HEC’s Partnership-Research model, President Alvi stressed upon collaboration of academia with private sector and said that the practical exposure of students in different sectors help them understanding market requirements of their respective fields of studies.

Dr. Arif Alvi said that HEC had introduced 4000 free courses for students as well as the faculty.

The concept of contractual faculty needed to be revisited and academia should focus on regularization of the faculty for ensuing continuity and consistency of teaching and learning process, he added.

Dr. Alvi also advised Vice Chancellor FUUAST to regularize at least 50% faculty, especially in the field of Information Technology.

Vice Chancellor FUUAST, Dr. Athar Ata, gave briefing to the president and expressed gratitude for his continuous support of the university as the chancellor.

President Dr. Arif Alvi appreciated VC and all faculty heads for their briefing and advised them to come up with future plan in the next meeting.

