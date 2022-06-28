Marriyum grieved over demise of wife of Justice ( r) Safdar Shah

ISLAMABAD, Jun 28 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Aurangzeb on Tuesday extended heart felt condolences on the death of Justice Safdar Ali Shah’s wife and mother-in-law of Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court Athar Minallah.

Expressing her condolences to the family of the deceased, the minister said she shared the grief of the bereaved family.

She prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.