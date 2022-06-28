Muqam condoles demise of Haji Bakht Munir

PESHAWAR, Jun 28 (APP):Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, Engr Amir Muqam on Tuesday condoled the demise of noted religious scholar Haji Bakht Munir and paid tribute to the late scholar’s religious services.

In a statement issued here, Amir Muqam said that he was grieved after hearing the sad news of the demise of Ameer Tableegi Jamat Swat and Member International Shura Tableegi Jamat Pakistan Bakht Munir.

The vacuum created after his death would hardly be filled, he said, adding that he held in high esteem the services of the deceased for highlighting true teachings of Islam.

Muqam said that Bakht was a kindhearted and loving person and he always remained in contact with him.

He prayed, “May Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with patience.”