PPAF initiative equips Balochistan’s youth with Skills to drive social, economic change: Rana Mashhood

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 30 (APP): Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Program (PMYP), Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan stated that equipping young individuals with skills relevant to the job market will create employment opportunities and promote a self-reliant and prosperous Pakistan.

He made this statement during a certificate distribution and engagement session with Madrasah students from Balochistan on Saturday.

The session featured 100 students, including 80 males and 20 females, participating in a two-month TVET program under the PPAF-funded Bridging Educational Polarization for Social Harmony Project, implemented by BRSP. Training includes Building Electrician, Solar Panel Repairing, E-commerce, Motorcycle and Mobile Repairing, Basic Computer Courses, and Tailoring. Additionally, 20 female students in Quetta are receiving specialized training in Beautician Skills, Tailoring, and

Basic Computing.

- Advertisement -

Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan emphasized the government’s dedication to empowering youth through education and vocational training.

This project exemplifies the government’s vision of creating a skilled, self-reliant generation that will significantly contribute to national development, he said and adding that the Prime Minister’s Youth Program fully supports such initiatives and looks forward to the future.

CEO of PPAF, Nadir Gul Barech emphasized the transformative impact of the Bridging Educational Polarization for Social Harmony Project, which integrates formal education with vocational training to address unemployment and foster economic resilience in underserved areas of Balochistan.

“This initiative equips 1,168 students, including 271 girls, across 20 institutions with market-relevant skills such as Solar Panel Repairing, E-commerce, and Tailoring, ensuring they are prepared for sustainable economic opportunities,” he said.

Earlier, while welcoming the chief guest and the audience, CEO IRM Dr. Roomy Hayat shared that the organization has been working for the uplift of marginalized youth from rural areas for the past 30 years while offering more than 100 technical and vocational skills trades, and so far.

Root Hayat said that IRM has been able to impart employable skills to more than 1.5 million youth across the country and the region.