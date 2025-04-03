28 C
Islamabad
Thursday, April 3, 2025
National

International Day for Mine Awareness on April 4

ISLAMABAD, Apr 03 (APP):The International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action would be observed on April 4 worldwide, including in Pakistan.
This year’s commemoration be take place under the theme “Safe Futures Start Here.”
Additionally, from April 9 to 11, 2025, the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) and the Geneva International Centre for Humanitarian Demining (GICHD) will co-host the 28th International Meeting of Mine Action National Directors and United Nations Advisers (NDM-UN28).
This in-person gathering will bring together global mine action leaders and experts to foster collaboration and address key challenges in the sector.
