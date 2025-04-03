All set to observe the 46th death anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Apr 03 (APP):All arrangements have been completed to observe the 46th death anniversary of former Prime Minister and founder of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, at Jinnah Park (Old jail) on April 04.

President PPP city chapter Kamran Hussian Raja told APP that Quran Khawani will be held at 3 PM, and ‘Dua’ will be offered at 4 pm.

The local leadership will attend the ceremony and highlight the achievements of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, who struggled for democracy in the country and sacrificed his life for the people of Pakistan.

Later, Bhutto Lungar will also be distributed on the occasion.