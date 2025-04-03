Rescue 1122 Abbottabad’s swift response saves lives during Eid

- Advertisement -

ABBOTTABAD, Apr 03 (APP):Rescue 1122 Abbottabad demonstrated outstanding performance during Eid-ul-Fitr, responding to 59 emergencies.

Following the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Provincial Minister for Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement, Malik Nek Muhammad Khan, Director General Rescue 1122 Dr Ayaz Khan, and Regional Director Operations North Arshad Iqbal, the emergency teams provided swift assistance to those in need.

According to official data, Rescue 1122 dealt with 32 medical emergencies, 13 road traffic accidents, 12 fire incidents, and 2 miscellaneous recovery cases during the Eid holidays.

Unfortunately, one person lost his life in these incidents, while 49 others sustained injuries. The injured individuals were promptly transferred to various hospitals across Abbottabad for medical treatment.

Rescue 1122 Abbottabad continues to play a crucial role in ensuring public safety and emergency response in the region.